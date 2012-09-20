NFL Perfect Challenge: Drew Brees leads the pack

Published: Sep 20, 2012 at 11:36 AM
Dave Dameshek

Hey, Deluded Guy Who Thinks He's A Fantasy Genius. Yeah, I'm talking to you. Wanna go head-to-head with me? To quote Drago in 'Rocky IV', "You will lose." Then again - to quote James Brown in the same movie - you're "living in America." In other words, you're certainly free to try. Just don't start crying when I do to you what Drago did to Apollo Creed.

Each week, Dave will offer up his own personal picks for the NFL Perfect Challenge. If you want to play against Dave and the rest of the NFL Fantasy LIVE crew, join our league!

