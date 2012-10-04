NFL Perfect Challenge: Arian Foster will run wild

Hey, Deluded Guy Who Thinks He's A Fantasy Genius. Yeah, I'm talking to you. Wanna go head-to-head with me? To quote Drago in 'Rocky IV', "You will lose." Then again - to quote James Brown in the same movie - you're "living in America." In other words, you're certainly free to try. Just don't start crying when I do to you what Drago did to Apollo Creed.