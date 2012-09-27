NFL Perfect Challenge: Aaron Rodgers back on top

Published: Sep 27, 2012 at 06:27 AM
Headshot_Author_Dave_Dameshek_1400x1000
Dave Dameshek

NFL.com Analyst

SHEK_vs_World_CP.jpg

Hey, Deluded Guy Who Thinks He's A Fantasy Genius. Yeah, I'm talking to you. Wanna go head-to-head with me? To quote Drago in 'Rocky IV', "You will lose." Then again - to quote James Brown in the same movie - you're "living in America." In other words, you're certainly free to try. Just don't start crying when I do to you what Drago did to Apollo Creed.

Each week, Dave will offer up his own personal picks for the NFL Perfect Challenge. If you want to play against Dave and the rest of the NFL Fantasy LIVE crew, join our league!

Tweet your videos to #FantasyShame to be a part of the Shame Report this season. For all things Shek - including the Shame Report, the N-if-L, the Shek List, and his podcast - go to NFL.com/Shek.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Super Bowl LVII inactives: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles

The full inactive report for Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Feb. 12.

news

Derek Carr informs Raiders he won't accept trade to Saints; Las Vegas expected to release QB

Las Vegas Raiders QB Derek Carr informed the team he won't accept a trade before his contract deadline, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. Las Vegas is expected to release the QB, Rapoport added.

news

Ravens DE Calais Campbell wants Lamar Jackson to return in 2023: 'He needs to stay in Baltimore'

During Super Bowl LVII Sunday's "NFL GameDay Morning," Ravens defensive end Calais Campbell made his pitch for quarterback Lamar Jackson to stay with Baltimore for the 2023 NFL season and beyond.

news

Texans hiring Bobby Slowik as their offensive coordinator

The Houston Texans are hiring Bobby Slowik as their offensive coordinator, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported on Sunday.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE