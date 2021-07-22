Around the NFL

NFL partnering with Hawk-Eye Innovations to improve replay

Published: Jul 22, 2021 at 05:11 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

The NFL is constantly looking to improve its product, and 2021 will see another step taken in that direction in regards to replay review.

The league approved rules earlier this offseason that will increase communication between on-field officials, replay officials and the officiating department in New York. Now it's taking an additional step to make its review process more effective, partnering with Hawk-Eye Innovations to improve replay procedures, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports first reported the news.

Hawk-Eye is best known for providing visual tracking aids for tennis matches, which help quickly determine whether a ball is in or out of bounds. The company won't be doing something similar for the NFL, but will be providing the league with camera systems that will offer additional angles for more accurate replay review.

In theory, more angles means a higher chance of finding the most optimal view to properly judge a play upon review. This is important for accuracy purposes, and while on its surface, one might interpret more camera angles as being less efficient, it should produce the opposite result. If officials can identify an optimal angle, they'll be able to review the tape in a shorter amount of time and communicate accordingly between on-field officials and replay officials/officiating department, delivering a call in an amount of time that doesn't affect the pace of play.

"The replay official now has more that he can do as far as he can review the play as it goes along," Garafolo said during Thursday's edition of NFL NOW. "This is all about having the comforts of replay but also doing it as quickly as possible. So that's what this partnership is with Hawk-Eye. Do not expect anything that you're going to see on the broadcast. It's all for internal use, but all to allow the NFL to keep the game moving while also reviewing things as well as they possibly can."

Fans' main concerns with replay boil down to two points of contention: accuracy and timeliness. The NFL is aiming to address both with this new partnership, starting with the 2021 season.

Related Content

news

Longtime NFL assistant coach Greg Knapp dies following bicycling accident

Longtime NFL assistant coach Greg Knapp, who was hired this offseason as the Jets' passing game coordinator, passed away Thursday as the result of injuries sustained in a bicycling accident.
news

Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott focused on minimizing turnovers: 'I've never been a fumbler'

Ezekiel Elliott spent much of his offseason focusing on getting in excellent shape and improving his ball security. The Cowboys RB's down season in 2020 included a career-high six fumbles.
news

Giants RB Saquon Barkley, TE Kyle Rudolph to begin training camp on PUP list

Health concerns continue to plague Giants starters Saquon Barkley and Kyle Rudolph as the unified start to training camp quickly approaches.
news

Stephon Gilmore reports to Patriots camp, placed on PUP list

Stephon Gilmore was among the veterans who arrived for New England's training camp ahead of the team's official report date, Ian Rapoport, Mike Garafolo and Mike Giardi report. The Pro Bowl CB will begin camp on the physically unable to perform list.
news

Roundup: Giants place rookie WR Kadarius Toney on reserve/COVID-19 list

The Giants are opening training camp without their top rookie. Wide receiver ﻿Kadarius Toney﻿, the No. 20 pick in the 2021 draft, has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
news

NFL informs clubs that COVID-19 outbreaks among unvaccinated players could lead to forfeited games

As the NFL approaches the 2021 season, the league informed clubs that it would not extend the season to accommodate a COVID-19 outbreak among unvaccinated players that causes a game cancellation.
news

Amari Cooper (ankle), DeMarcus Lawrence (back) among Cowboys starting camp on PUP list

The Cowboys were the second NFL team to report to camp this week, and they won't have a few key contributors available right away. Dallas will place WR Amari Cooper, DE DeMarcus Lawrence, DT Trysten Hill and K Greg Zuerlein on the physically unable to perform list.
news

Bengals' Mike Daniels: Joe Burrow is 'like baby Aaron' Rodgers

Since stepping foot in Cincinnati, Joe Burrow has impressed veteran teammate Mike Daniels, who spent six seasons with Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay. Daniels joined Good Morning Football on Thursday and reiterated his comparison between the two QBs.
news

Eric Dickerson thinks Rams should sign Todd Gurley: 'That's a no-brainer'

Hall of Fame Rams RB Eric Dickerson told TMZ he believes a Rams reunion with Todd Gurley is the best way to go after Los Angeles lost Cam Akers to a season-ending Achilles injury.
news

Tom Brady on teams that passed on him in 2020: 'There's not as many smart people as you think'

Despite winning the Super Bowl in his first year in Tampa Bay, Buccaneers QB Tom Brady, being who he is, still grinds about the clubs that had the gall to dismiss his services last offseason when he was a free agent.
news

Raider GM Mike Mayock: Jon Gruden, Derek Carr relationship is 'like a corny marriage'

Las Vegas Raider GM Mike Mayock notes that quarterback Derek Carr's ability to tackle anything Jon Gruden throws at him has helped keep the relationship fresh. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW