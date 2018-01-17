NFL owners voice support over social justice efforts

"If we want to ensure equality and advancements in social justice, education is paramount. But, education doesn't just take place in classrooms. It comes from talking to people who have different life experiences and perspectives than your own. The more you listen, the more you learn. The more educated you are, the more empathy you will feel. In the NFL, we not only have an audience, but a platform from which we can work together to affect positive changes in our society. I hope more people will take the time to listen, learn and try to understand the steps that still need to be taken to continue to make progress. There has been a lot of positive dialogue and I am encouraged by the leadership that our players are taking in this initiative. I know that the New England Patriots pledge our support to this program."