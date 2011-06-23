NFL owners, players regaining trust with 'all revenue' model

"This is a way to repair the trust, or improve it to the best point possible," said the NFC team executive, who was involved in Monday's meeting. "It's a much simpler formula. It's one you don't need a lot of accounting for, and it's a pretty simple way to say, 'O.K., you get 'X' of that', and you build in fail safes. That way, no matter how the league performs, good or bad, the two are joined at the hip. Everyone benefits from the rising tide. Everyone has incentives to raise revenue."