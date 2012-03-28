NFL owners could be among big winners in sale of L.A. Dodgers

Published: Mar 28, 2012 at 07:35 PM

Tuesday's $2.15 billion sale of the Los Angeles Dodgers was probably bigger news in the business community than in the sports world. And some of the business people happiest about it are owners of the NFL's 32 franchises.

"Oh, man, they've got to love that," Seahawks coach Pete Carroll, who ruled Los Angeles for nine years as USC's coach, told the Los Angeles Times on Wednesday. "That's a new day. That's a big marker. That's not just something-point-something. It's two billion."

Smith: Free-agency losers

We've heard about free-agency winners, but what about those who weren't as fortunate? Jason Smith examines. More ...

One day after Frank McCourt sold the venerable Major League Baseball franchise to a group that includes Lakers Hall of Famer Magic Johnson, there was open speculation that the heady price tag for a baseball team had just given a healthy jolt to the value of teams in America's most popular sport.

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said Forbes "probably undervalued" his team when it estimated the Cowboys' worth at $1.81 billion last year, at the time the highest for an American sports franchise.

"I don't know how to get my mind or arms around that (the $2.15 billion price) at all," Jones said, according to the Dallas Morning News. "It certainly wasn't something I might have had in mind when I got involved with the Cowboys and the team. It's impressive. It's very impressive. I think it raises all boats in sports."

"It kind of raises the bar for all of us," said New York Giants co-owner Steve Tisch, according to the Chicago Tribune. "When a baseball club sells for over $2 billion when you fold in the real estate, it makes all of us stand up and say, 'Wow!' With our brands, with our teams, with our assets, we can't mess up. We're involved with something very special with tremendous value."

St. Louis Rams owner Stan Kroenke was one of three finalists in the bidding for the Dodgers. Kroenke would have been subject to NFL cross-ownership rules had he won.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Raiders QB Derek Carr feels 'like I can play another 15 years, without a doubt'

Having just hit 30-years-old, Raiders quarterback Derek Carr eyes plenty more seasons in front of him – more than double what's he's currently played.
news

49ers sign veteran safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix

The San Francisco 49ers are adding safety depth with several defensive backs ailing.
news

Dak Prescott playing in Cowboys' third preseason game is 'the plan'

If all goes according to plan, Cowboys fans could be seeing Dak Prescott take the field prior to Week 1 against the Buccaneers.
news

Jets rookie QB Zach Wilson on practice: 'I can't be afraid to make mistakes'

Jets rookie QB Zach Wilson told reporters Wednesday he's learning on the fly each day, not worrying about turnovers in practice, but rather using those lessons to prepare for when games matter.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW