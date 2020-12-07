NFL overreactions, Week 13: Watch out for the Patriots!

The Saints extended their winning streak to nine games on Sunday behind ﻿Taysom Hill﻿'s third straight victory in relief of the injured ﻿Drew Brees﻿. Hill is just the fifth QB to make a start for New Orleans since Sean Payton joined the Saints in 2006, which is the third-fewest of any team in the NFL in that span, behind the Giants (four) and Chargers (three).

Of the five QBs to start games for New Orleans under Payton, Brees -- the NFL's all-time leader in passing yards -- stands head and shoulders above the rest. But don't forget, before Brees got together with Payton, he averaged a measly 209.1 pass yards per game.

Two QBs went winless under Payton, albeit in spot-start duty: Mark Brunell lost a meaningless Week 17 game in 2009, and Luke McCown lost a Week 3 game in 2015 to the eventual NFC champion Panthers.

Fast forward to 2018-19, when Payton guided ﻿Teddy Bridgewater﻿ to a 5-1 record, with Bridgewater's only loss being another Week 17 game where key starters did not suit up. During his five-game winning streak in 2019, Bridgewater, who had a 85.9 career passer rating entering that season, saw his passer rating shoot up to 103.7, which was ninth-best in the NFL during his time as the starter.