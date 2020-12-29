NFL outlines postseason, offseason COVID-19 guidelines

With the 2020 NFL playoffs less than two weeks from commencing, the league outlined postseason and offseason COVID-19 guidelines on Tuesday.

The NFL informed teams that daily testing and intensive protocols will be maintained throughout the playoffs, while also laying out guidelines for clubs' offseason testing and workout rules in a memo obtained by NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

For the postseason, the NFL Management Council and NFL Players Association agreed to unlimited practice-squad elevations without a player having to clear waivers during the 2020 postseason, Pelissero reported. Previously, a player could only be moved to the active roster twice for a game per the standard elevation.

The memo also states that the daily testing and intensive protocols will continue for seven days following a team's last game for players and staff members who wish to enter the facility during that period. After that seven-day window, teams are permitted to establish their own testing cadence and rules provided they are compliant with local and state COVID-19 regulations. However, teams must follow certain requirements, such as a maximum of 20 players inside the facility.