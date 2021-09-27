Around the NFL

NFL on hit on Packers WR Davante Adams: 'All concussion protocols were fully followed'

Published: Sep 27, 2021 at 11:22 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Green Bay Packers star wide receiver ﻿Davante Adams﻿ took a brutal shot from 49ers defensive back Jimmie Ward in the fourth quarter of Sunday night's 30-28 walk-off win but missed just one play before returning to spearhead the victory.

Ward's helmet struck an airborne Adams, and the Packers receiver remained on the turf initially. There was no penalty called on the play.

Adams walked off under his own power and was briefly checked by Packers medical personnel. However, his quick re-entry left some wondering how Adams could be cleared so quickly.

Monday morning, the NFL released a statement stating that protocol was followed. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero added that the unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant is from San Francisco and a leading expert on concussion.

"As with any play that leads to a medical evaluation, we followed up with the Unaffiliated Neurotrauma Consultant and team medical staff to review the sequence of events," the statement read. "All concussion protocols were fully followed. Adams was cleared by both the Unaffiliated Neurotrauma Consultant and the team doctor. Additionally, the team medical staff continued to monitor him throughout the remainder of the game as is standard practice."

After the game, Adams said he was not concussed on the play.

"It wasn't a concussion," the wideout said. "On the sideline, they evaluated and saw right away. I was straight. More than anything on the ground was my chest, having trouble catching a breath, but definitely good now."

Adams added that the hit wouldn't affect his status for Week 4's matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Adams caught two passes for 42 yards on the Packers' final drive to set up Mason Crosby's 51-yard game-winning field goal as the Packers moved to 2-1 on the season.

Related Content

news

Bill Belichick not interested in rehashing Tom Brady's departure, not surprised by QB's success in Tampa

Bill Belichick is going to be asked about Tom Brady a lot this week. It began Monday morning with the coach's weekly appearance on WEEI, and continued with his usual Monday press conference.
news

Jaguars trade 2020 first-round CB C.J. Henderson to Panthers for TE Dan Arnold

The Jaguars are cutting bait with their top selection from the 2020 NFL Draft. Jacksonville has agreed to trade CB C.J. Henderson to the Panthers for tight end Dan Arnold, Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Darius Leonard on Colts' 0-3 start: 'This (expletive) sucks ... This is a sick taste in my mouth'

With Sunday's 25-16 loss to the Titans dropping the Colts to 0-3 for the first time since the Peyton Manning-less 2011 season, star linebacker Darius Leonard dropped nukes on his own squad.
news

Broncos LT Garett Bolles: 'Quit doubting' Teddy Bridgewater

The Broncos moved to 3-0 with a 26-0 beatdown of the woeful Jets, becoming just one of five unbeaten teams remaining in the NFL through three weeks. One of the catalysts is QB Teddy Bridgewater, who's off to the best start to a season in his career.
news

Mike Zimmer: Vikings put up their 'best offensive performance' in eight years in win over Seahawks

Mike Zimmer is in the midst of his eighth season in Minnesota and has taken the Vikings to the playoffs three times. Sunday's 30-17 victory over the Seattle Seahawks is the best the veteran coach has seen his offense play.
news

Kyler Murray on comeback win over Jags: 'The last two years, we would have lost that game for sure'

In the thick Jacksonville heat, it felt like the Arizona Cardinals would gag away a bad road game against a winless Jaguars club. But then Kyler Murray and Co. flipped the switch.
news

Aaron Rodgers on game-winning drive vs. 49ers: 'How can you not be romantic about football, man?'

Thirty-seven seconds was all Aaron Rodgers needed to drive the Packers down field and in position for a Mason Crosby game-winning field goal. The Packers QB added a memorable quote after the win to complete a memorable night. 
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Monday, Sept. 27

Giants LB Blake Martinez suffered a torn ACL in Sunday's loss versus the Falcons, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reports. 
news

Chiefs HC Andy Reid 'doing well' after leaving Arrowhead Stadium in ambulance

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid left Arrowhead Stadium via ambulance following Sunday's 30-24 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers for precautionary reasons, NFL Networks James Palmer reported. The team later released a statement saying the veteran coach was well and resting. 
news

2021 NFL season, Week 3: What we learned from Sunday's games

Around The NFL breaks down what you need to know from all of Sunday's Week 3 action. 
news

Ravens kicker Justin Tucker sets NFL record with 66-yard FG to beat Lions

Justin Tucker set an NFL record in dramatic fashion Sunday afternoon. The Baltimore Ravens kicker knocked home an NFL-best 66-yard field goal with three seconds left on the clock to beat the Detroit Lions, 19-17.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW