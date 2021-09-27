NFL on hit on Packers WR Davante Adams: 'All concussion protocols were fully followed'

Green Bay Packers star wide receiver ﻿Davante Adams﻿ took a brutal shot from 49ers defensive back Jimmie Ward in the fourth quarter of Sunday night's 30-28 walk-off win but missed just one play before returning to spearhead the victory.

Ward's helmet struck an airborne Adams, and the Packers receiver remained on the turf initially. There was no penalty called on the play.

Adams walked off under his own power and was briefly checked by Packers medical personnel. However, his quick re-entry left some wondering how Adams could be cleared so quickly.

Monday morning, the NFL released a statement stating that protocol was followed. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero added that the unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant is from San Francisco and a leading expert on concussion.

"As with any play that leads to a medical evaluation, we followed up with the Unaffiliated Neurotrauma Consultant and team medical staff to review the sequence of events," the statement read. "All concussion protocols were fully followed. Adams was cleared by both the Unaffiliated Neurotrauma Consultant and the team doctor. Additionally, the team medical staff continued to monitor him throughout the remainder of the game as is standard practice."

After the game, Adams said he was not concussed on the play.

"It wasn't a concussion," the wideout said. "On the sideline, they evaluated and saw right away. I was straight. More than anything on the ground was my chest, having trouble catching a breath, but definitely good now."

Adams added that the hit wouldn't affect his status for Week 4's matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers.