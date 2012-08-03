NFL Olympics: Tony Romo, Bryant McKinnie as tennis players?

Bryant McKinnie, OT, Baltimore Ravens

This is my wild-card selection. I know "Mount" McKinnie doesn't really look like a tennis player, but I did my homework and he's had a pretty good tennis coach. While trying to lose excess weight before last season, he actually took tennis lessons from none other than Venus Williams. McKinnie is big and strong enough to serve the ball with authority. If he could work his way up to the net, opponents would also have a tough time lofting the ball over his head. Of course, if a match were to go into the fifth set, Team USA would need to find a courtside oxygen tank with a VERY large mask.