NFL Olympics: Larry Fitzgerald could rule handball court

In the spirit of the 2012 Summer Olympics in London, we're projecting which NFL players would be best suited to participate in 10 popular sports.
According to the USA team handball introductory video, handball is sport that mixes elements of soccer, water polo, hockey and basketball. After studying the rules and watching some thoroughly entertaining clips on YouTube, I've come up with three NFL players who would excel in the game of handball:
Larry Fitzgerald, WR, Arizona Cardinals
Fitzgerald has the best hands in the NFL and is a natural fit in this sport. He could jump over defenders to catch passes and then navigate around the rest of the defense before tossing the ball into the goal. If needed, his ball skills and reflexes could also come in handy as a potential goalkeeper.
Wes Welker, WR, New England Patriots
Welker could provide the quickness to complement Fitzgerald's size and strength. He could work in the middle of the court and find open space to set up for a shot. His toughness would also be an asset on the defensive side of the ball.
Tim Tebow, QB, New York Jets
The jump shot in handball is very similar to the jump pass in football. Tebow perfected the art of the jump pass while playing under Urban Meyer at the University of Florida. It hasn't proven to be as effective in the NFL ... but it'd be deadly in handball!