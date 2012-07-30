NFL Olympics: Cam Newton could power 2016 'Dream Team'

Of course, the NFL boasts its share of incredible athletes. While American football is a long shot to ever be included in the Olympic Games (as my colleague Albert Breer has documented), the United States could certainly produce an awe-inspiring squad. Just for the sake of discussion, what if the gods of international competition were to smile on our sport and add it to the 2016 Olympics, which are to be held in Rio de Janeiro? What would American football's version of a "Dream Team" (sorry, Philadelphia Eagles) look like that year?