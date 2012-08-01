Analysis

NFL Olympics: Calais Campbell could own beach volleyball

Published: Aug 01, 2012 at 03:21 AM
Headshot_Author_Daniel_Jeremiah_1400x1000
Daniel Jeremiah

NFL Media analyst

In the spirit of the 2012 Summer Olympics in London, we're projecting which NFL players would be best suited to participate in 10 popular sports.

Beach volleyball is relatively new to the Olympic Games, but it has quickly become one of my favorite events to watch on television. The two-person teams that compete in this sport rely heavily on size, athletic ability and chemistry. After scouring the rosters of all 32 NFL teams, I think I've come up with a potentially dominant beach volleyball pair.

Calais Campbell, DE, Arizona Cardinals
Listed at 6-foot-8 and 300 pounds, Campbell definitely has the size to play at the net. He's one of the tallest players in the NFL and has extremely long arms. The closest thing the NFL game has to a "stuff" in volleyball is a field-goal block, and Campbell excels at those; he swatted aside three kicks last season. He also found a way to bat down 10 attempted passes while rushing the quarterback.

Calvin Johnson, WR, Detroit Lions
With Campbell manning the net, I wanted to find a great athlete to roam behind him. "Megatron" is the perfect fit. On defense, he would have the foot speed to track the volleyball all over the court, and he would be a potent weapon on offense, too. He has the soft hands to be a natural setter and the leaping ability to be an excellent hitter.

Follow Daniel Jeremiah on Twitter @MoveTheSticks.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

2022 NFL Preseason Week 3 rookie grades: Texans' Dameon Pierce, Steelers' George Pickens shine

Chad Reuter checks in with grades for one rookie from each contest played in Week 3 of the 2022 NFL preseason. First-year backs continued to impress, while a pair of first-round defensive linemen struggled.

news

2022 NFL season: Projecting win share leaders on offense and defense

Which NFL players will make the greatest contributions to their respective teams' success in 2022? Analytics guru Cynthia Frelund uses her models to project win share leaders among quarterbacks, non-QB offensive players and defensive players.

news

2022 NFL season: Which team will enjoy the biggest turnaround?

Which NFL team is poised to have the biggest turnaround in 2022? Will it be Dan Campbell's Lions? Russell Wilson's Broncos? Let's debate!

news

NFL's 'Top 100 Players of 2022': Five things the voters got wrong

The players have spoken. Now what did they get wrong? Jeremy Bergman provides five items that he believes should have been handled differently by the "Top 100 Players of 2022" voters.

news

Buffalo Bills made right decision releasing Matt Araiza, but serious questions remain

While there's almost certainly more to be learned about the Bills' response to the allegations against Matt Araiza, the organization made the right decision in releasing the rookie punter, Judy Battista writes.

news

Kenny Pickett absolutely deserves to be Pittsburgh's Week 1 starter; a quirky camp changeup in Detroit

Who will officially succeed Ben Roethlisberger as Pittsburgh's starting quarterback when the Steelers kick off the regular season in Cincinnati? Bucky Brooks says the right answer is clear. Plus, what's the verdict on Detroit's player-run practice: valuable camp experience or waste of time?

news

Top 100 Players of 2022: My personal top-10 ranking

NFL Network's "Top 100 Players of 2022" -- voted on by the players themselves -- comes to a conclusion on Sunday night. In advance of the finale, Adam Schein provides his own personal top-10 list. Which team boasts three representatives?

news

2022 NFL roster bubble: Notable players who could be traded or cut

NFL teams must get down to a 53-man roster by Tuesday, August 30. With that deadline fast approaching, Eric Edholm spotlights notable players who could be traded or cut, including a trio of quarterbacks.

news

Six rookies who could have a Ja'Marr Chase-like impact on the 2022 NFL season

Ja'Marr Chase took the league by storm in his record-setting rookie campaign and helped the Bengals reach their first Super Bowl in 33 seasons. Which first-year players could have a similar impact in 2022? Kevin Patra reveals six candidates.

news

Dan Campbell's Lions aiming to be this year's Bengals; plus, five more NFL beacons of hope

It's easy to get swept up by the "Hard Knocks" darlings right now, but Jeffri Chadiha says there's a legit energy in Detroit that could portend vast improvement for the long-suffering Lions. Plus, five more beacons of hope across the NFL.

news

2022 NFL season: Best/worst-case projections for notable defensive rookies

Daniel Jeremiah reveals his projections for 13 of the NFL's top defensive rookies in 2022. Which first-round pick will reach double-digit sacks in Year 1?

news

2022 NFL Preseason, Week 3: One thing to watch on each of the 32 teams

Will someone emerge from the Lions' QB2 battle on Sunday against the Steelers? Eric Edholm spotlights one thing to watch on each of the 32 teams in Week 3 of the preseason.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE