NFL Olympics: Calais Campbell could own beach volleyball

Calais Campbell, DE, Arizona Cardinals

Listed at 6-foot-8 and 300 pounds, Campbell definitely has the size to play at the net. He's one of the tallest players in the NFL and has extremely long arms. The closest thing the NFL game has to a "stuff" in volleyball is a field-goal block, and Campbell excels at those; he swatted aside three kicks last season. He also found a way to bat down 10 attempted passes while rushing the quarterback.