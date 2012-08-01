NFL Olympics: Calais Campbell could own beach volleyball

In the spirit of the 2012 Summer Olympics in London, we're projecting which NFL players would be best suited to participate in 10 popular sports.
Beach volleyball is relatively new to the Olympic Games, but it has quickly become one of my favorite events to watch on television. The two-person teams that compete in this sport rely heavily on size, athletic ability and chemistry. After scouring the rosters of all 32 NFL teams, I think I've come up with a potentially dominant beach volleyball pair.
Calais Campbell, DE, Arizona Cardinals
Listed at 6-foot-8 and 300 pounds, Campbell definitely has the size to play at the net. He's one of the tallest players in the NFL and has extremely long arms. The closest thing the NFL game has to a "stuff" in volleyball is a field-goal block, and Campbell excels at those; he swatted aside three kicks last season. He also found a way to bat down 10 attempted passes while rushing the quarterback.
Calvin Johnson, WR, Detroit Lions
With Campbell manning the net, I wanted to find a great athlete to roam behind him. "Megatron" is the perfect fit. On defense, he would have the foot speed to track the volleyball all over the court, and he would be a potent weapon on offense, too. He has the soft hands to be a natural setter and the leaping ability to be an excellent hitter.