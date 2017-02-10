NFL offseason: Ten (actually interesting!) subplots

McVay's Rams resurrection: Colleague Conor Orr wrote a revealing piece on the daunting transition faced by first-time head coaches. "You work your whole life to get that opportunity," former Ravens coach Brian Billick said. "You prepare. You study. You lay out just for the interview process itself who is on your staff, what's the schedule going to be like and this, that or the other. You prepare for that. You go through the interview. You get the job. Then, you sit behind your desk for the first time and realize, 'Holy s---, I don't know what I'm doing.' " At 31, Sean McVay is taking over the Rams at an age when plenty of college grads still live rent-free at home. Experience matters more than age, but McVay won't get much rope in Los Angeles, a city with zero patience for losing. Hiring Wade Phillips as defensive coordinator was a coup, but McVay will be judged primarily on the development of second-year passer Jared Goff and a Rams offense lost at sea for years under former coach Jeff Fisher. McVay's first offseason will be fascinating to watch.