NFL Offseason Forecast: What's next for all 32 teams

Published: Feb 26, 2015 at 12:00 AM

With the offseason officially underway, Around The NFL will examine what's next for all 32 teams.

Payton looks to rebound

The New Orleans Saints need to make some big moves, but the team is short on cap space to maneuver. Around The NFL takes a closer look at Sean Payton's team in the final Offseason Forecast. Read

Can Cardinals retain key defenders?

The Arizona Cardinals are facing some potentially big changes on defense this offseason. Will defensive lineman Darnell Dockett remain a Cardinal in 2015? Read

Will Dez, DeMarco come back?

Dez Bryant and DeMarco Murray are getting most of the headlines this offseason, but the Dallas Cowboys have other key players set to hit free agency. Will the team be able to navigate the salary cap? Read

Can 49ers restore their identity?

The 49ers are in the midst of a major offseason makeover. But questions surround San Francisco about its direction. Can new coach Jim Tomsula and Colin Kaepernick right the ship? Read

Can Rams count on Bradford?

The St. Louis Rams' front office must fix an offense that ranked near the bottom of the league last season. Could a healthy Sam Bradford help get the team heading in the right direction in 2015? Read

Ryan looking for targets in Atlanta

The Atlanta Falcons restructured their front office following a disappointing 2014 season. With a new coach and offensive coordinator, will quarterback Matt Ryan get the help he needs on offense? Read

Whom will Bucs pick No. 1?

Tampa Bay is the owner of the coveted No. 1 overall draft pick. Will the Buccaneers choose Jameis Winston or Marcus Mariota to lead their franchise? Read

Will Peterson remain a Viking?

The Vikings must decide if their generational running back will return for a ninth season in Minnesota. Sticking with, or moving on from Adrian Peterson undoubtedly impacts how the organization shapes its roster. Read

Cam needs help in Carolina

Cam Newton and the Panthers won the NFC South in 2014, but the front office needs to improve the offense if they want to repeat next year. Chris Wesseling explores what's ahead for Carolina. Read

What happens to the Bears-Cutler relationship?

Leading his first offseason in Chicago, John Fox must resolve the Jay Cutler situation. Do the Bears move on from the embattled quarterback, or keep him for another campaign? Read

Will Suh stay in Detroit?

The Lions' front office has made it no secret that they want Ndamukong Suh back. Can Detroit keep the star defensive tackle and make the salary cap work? Read

Major roster adjustments coming for Giants

Despite the breakout performance of Odell Beckham, the New York Giants endured another disappointing season in 2014. Will the Giants make the necessary roster moves this offseason? Read

Roster moves ahead for Redskins?

RGIII returns, but he's longer seen as the face of the Redskins. Will the beleaguered QB turn it around in Year Two under Jay Gruden? We break down the tough task ahead for GM Scot McCloughan. Read

Rivers needs playmakers on offense

The San Diego Chargers have one of the best quarterbacks in football in Philip Rivers. It's time they build an offense around him before it's too late. Our offseason forecast, after the click. Read

All eyes on Peyton

Peyton Manning is preparing to play in 2015, but the Broncos need some roster maneuvering to keep key members of his supporting cast. Chris Wesseling delves into Denver's offseason. Read

Can Titans find building blocks?

The Titans have holes at many positions, including quarterback. Can coach Ken Whisenhunt find promising players to turn the franchise around? Conor Orr anticipates Tennessee's offseason moves. Read

Bortles must take next step for Jags

The Jaguars are counting on Blake Bortles to improve in 2015, but Jacksonville needs to surround their QB with a better supporting cast. Chris Wesseling shares his thoughts on the Jags. Read

Chiefs in need of receivers

Alex Smith and the Chiefs could have competed in the postseason if they had more production from the wide receivers in 2014. Around The NFL's Kevin Patra examines how K.C. can upgrade the roster. Read

Texans still have QB questions

The Houston Texans are close to becoming playoff contenders but lack a long-term starting quarterback. Is Ryan Mallett or Ryan Fitzpatrick the answer to the Texans' quarterback woes? Read

Building blocks in place

The Raiders have promising pieces in Khalil Mack and Derek Carr that they will look to build around in 2015. Around The NFL's Marc Sessler offers his insight on what is in store for Oakland this offseason. Read

Can Bengals get over playoff hurdle?

Perennially on the cusp, but never good enough to advance, Marvin Lewis' Bengals again saw their season come to an end with a first-round exit. What does Cincinnati need to finally get a playoff win? Read

Steelers' D in a state of flux

The Pittsburgh Steelers boast one of the most explosive offenses in the league, but will the defense survive the loss of Dick LeBeau? Chris Wesseling explores the state of the team. Read

Ravens' Torrey Smith set to get paid

Torrey Smith has arguably been the best Ravens receiver under GM Ozzie Newsome. The wideout tops a long list of Baltimore free agents. Gregg Rosenthal examines who could stay and who could go. Read

Should Browns start over at QB?

With Johnny Manziel looking shaky and Brian Hoyer set to test free agency, Cleveland faces major questions at QB this offseason. Marc Sessler offers his thoughts on what to expect from the Browns. Read

Will Wallace be back in Miami?

Mike Wallace might stay in Miami, but we expect the Dolphins' offense and defense to look different in 2015. Is South Beach in need of a major makeover? Read

Can Rex find a QB for Bills?

The defense in Buffalo already is championship caliber, but coach Rex Ryan must prove for the first time that he can coach more than one side of the ball. Chris Wesseling has the Bills' offseason forecast. Read

Could Revis rejoin the Jets?

Could the New York Jets actually bring Darrelle Revis home? That's just one Gang Green storyline in play as Around The NFL offers up its latest offseason forecast. Read

Will Cobb be back with the Pack?

After a difficult loss in the NFC title game, Green Bay will need to make some big decisions in 2015, including whether to retain Randall Cobb. Conor Orr examines the Packers' future. Read

Colts need offensive balance

The Colts came within a game of the Super Bowl, but GM Ryan Grigson has plenty of work to do this offseason. With Andrew Luck set to sign a massive deal, can Indy address its other needs? Read

Wilson deal complicates things for Seahawks

Pete Carroll has tough decisions to make regarding Seattle's roster. With Russell Wilson set to become the NFL's highest-paid player, how much room will they have to re-sign other key starters up for new deals? Read

Will Patriots keep Revis and McCourty?

