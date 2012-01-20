NFL officiating getting attention this postseason

One more: The last time the 49ers and Giants met in the playoffs, in January 2003, San Francisco rallied to win 39-38. In the final 10 seconds, the Giants lined up for a go-ahead field-goal attempt. But there was a bad snap, and the holder tried to throw a pass downfield to guard Rich Seubert, who had been announced as an eligible receiver. Before the ball arrived, Seubert was knocked down by a 49ers player, but another Giants lineman was penalized for being downfield illegally, and the game ended. A day later, the NFL - Pereira, actually - apologized, saying the correct call would have been offsetting penalties, allowing the Giants another kick.