Monday, Jul 20, 2020 07:35 PM

NFL offers NFLPA zero preseason games

Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

The NFL has offered the NFL Players Association no preseason games ahead of the 2020 season, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Monday afternoon.

It is a huge step toward resolution for the league and players as training camp begins this week.

Usually a four-game preseason slate, the NFL offered a two-game schedule earlier in the offseason as the COVID-19 pandemic causes an abundance of changes. Players have been consistent in their desire for no games.

On Monday morning, the NFL proposed one preseason game, but it seems as though that's changed as a resolution draws near.

Following news Monday evening of the NFL's offer for no preseason games, NFLPA assistant executive director of external affairs George Atallah responded with a Twitter thread, stating that the league did not "offer or give up preseason games for us. They had the right to set those (or not) under the CBA already."

Related Content

Edwards-Helaire couldn't have landed in a better place than with the Chiefs. He's a perfect fit for the offense of coach Andy Reid, who has had a ton of success with pass-catching running backs during his time in the NFL. The LSU product, who has drawn comparison to Brian Westbrook, is both an elite receiver and route runner. I would expect Clyde the Glyde to be the top overall rookie picked in most re-drafts.
news

1st-round RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire signs with Chiefs

Chiefs first-round running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire has signed his four-year rookie contract, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. 
Big signing: Jets' first-round pick Mekhi Becton inking rookie deal
news

Big signing: Jets' first-round pick Mekhi Becton inking rookie deal

New York has signed the No. 11 pick of the draft, 360-plus pound left tackle Mekhi Becton, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. 
Clemson cornerback A.J. Terrell (8) during the first half of an NCAA college football game against North Carolina in Chapel Hill, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)
news

Falcons sign first-round selection CB A.J. Terrell

Atlanta announced on Monday that is has signed all six of its draft picks, including first-round cornerback A.J. Terrell out of Clemson.
LSU linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson (18) during an NCAA football game against Georgia Southern, Saturday, August 31, 2019, in Baton Rouge, La. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)
news

First-rounder K'Lavon Chaisson, No. 20 pick, signs with Jaguars

LSU linebacker inked his rookie deal with the Jaguars on Monday along with three other picks, as the club has now signed all its selections. 
gamepasswhite_horiz (1)

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL