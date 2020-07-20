NFL offers NFLPA zero preseason games

The NFL has offered the NFL Players Association no preseason games ahead of the 2020 season, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Monday afternoon.
It is a huge step toward resolution for the league and players as training camp begins this week.
Usually a four-game preseason slate, the NFL offered a two-game schedule earlier in the offseason as the COVID-19 pandemic causes an abundance of changes. Players have been consistent in their desire for no games.
On Monday morning, the NFL proposed one preseason game, but it seems as though that's changed as a resolution draws near.
Following news Monday evening of the NFL's offer for no preseason games, NFLPA assistant executive director of external affairs George Atallah responded with a Twitter thread, stating that the league did not "offer or give up preseason games for us. They had the right to set those (or not) under the CBA already."