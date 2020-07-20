NFL offers NFLPA zero preseason games

The NFL has offered the NFL Players Association no preseason games ahead of the 2020 season, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Monday afternoon.

It is a huge step toward resolution for the league and players as training camp begins this week.

Usually a four-game preseason slate, the NFL offered a two-game schedule earlier in the offseason as the COVID-19 pandemic causes an abundance of changes. Players have been consistent in their desire for no games.

On Monday morning, the NFL proposed one preseason game, but it seems as though that's changed as a resolution draws near.