NFL Offensive Line of the Week: Titans power dominant outing

The offensive line has done a good job all season in helping running back DeMarco Murray rush for more yards through eight games (756) than he had all of last season in Philadelphia (702). Murray finished with 123 yards and a touchdown on 21 carries (5.9 yards per carry), while rookie Derrick Henry scored his first career touchdown and added 60 yards on 16 carries. Thursday marked the second time this season the Titans, who led the league this week with 92 rushing yards before contact, had 200-plus rushing yards, and it was the seventh straight game with 100-plus rushing yards. Marcus Mariota had an efficient night and was untouched -- zero sacks, no QB hits and five hurries. The second-year QB was 18 for 22 for 270 yards and had a 148.1 passer rating, the second-highest of his career.