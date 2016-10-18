NFL Offensive Line of the Week: Redskins power balanced attack

One of the toughest things to do as a center is reaching the wide defensive tackles, and Spencer Long, who has filled in for Kory Lichtensteiger after he went down with an injury in Week 3, did that especially well for Washington on Sunday. Right guard Brandon Scherff had one of his best games since the Redskins drafted him fifth overall in 2015, as he more than held his own against Fletcher Cox. Kudos to the Redskins' line this week, as nobody expected them to win the battle at the line of scrimmage. And then, of course, there was the way Washington iced the game -- there is no better feeling than salting away a win with a 57-yard run in your four-minute offense.