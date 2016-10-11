NFL Offensive Line of the Week: Packers protect Aaron Rodgers

After watching the performance by the Packers' offensive line on Sunday night, it's no surprise that they are winning this award in Week 5. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers was R-E-L-A-X-ing in the pocket all night against the New York Giants. It looked like he was playing backyard football with a mandatory five-Mississippi count before anyone could rush, as he had an average of 3.39 seconds per throw, the most in the league according to Pro Football Focus. Rodgers completed 23 of 45 passes for 259 yards and two touchdowns, and the O-line was the second-best pass-blocking unit of the week -- allowing zero sacks and only one quarterback hit throughout the game.