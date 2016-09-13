NFL Offensive Line of the Week: Oakland Raiders survive, thrive

People call New Orleans the Big Easy, but the Raiders' injury adversity up front flew in the face of that nickname. Starting right tackle Menelik Watson exited the game with a groin injury in the second quarter. McCants, who saw action in two games in 2015 and logged just three starts in the previous three NFL seasons, came in to replace Watson. In the third quarter, McCants went down with a knee injury, and the Raiders had to shuffle the offensive line around because Austin Howard, normally the backup tackle, was inactive due to an ankle injury from the preseason. Penn shifted over and played his first NFL snaps at right tackle, Osemele moved from left guard to left tackle and Jon Feliciano played at left guard. The Raiders, who had seven active linemen for Sunday's contest, were one injury away from OL coach Mike Tice having to strap on a helmet.