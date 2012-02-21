NFL of the 1980s barely recognizable to this nostalgic fan

2. If running backs ran the ball now like they did then, the NFL would phase out the position. I watched Freeman McNeil and Boyce Green take the ball on sweeps and not just run parallel to the line of scrimmage, but actually round off in a semi-circle before deciding where to hit the hole. Sometimes they ran through it, sometimes they lost seven yards. I can imagine Ray Lewis foaming at the mouth if he played against teams like this. Defenses are so much better now, I don't know if the Ravens would give up more than 20 yards on the ground in a game. Even on between-the-tackle plays, the running back was so deep and was able to take so much time before making his cuts. There was no sense of urgency on running plays. Just. Let. It. Develop. You talk about everything being faster now? This is the biggest example I can think of.