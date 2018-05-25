NFL oddly devaluing safeties; Baker Mayfield should sit in Year 1

Seeing Alvin Kamara and Kareem Hunt thrive as rookies after entering the league as third-round picks, I've developed a greater appreciation for running backs with spectacular hands, route-running ability and receiving skills. Kamara and Hunt snagged 81 and 53 receptions, respectively, as featured playmakers in the passing game. With fellow rookies Christian McCaffrey (80) and Tarik Cohen (53) also topping the 50-catch mark, the old-school back with a one-dimensional game is not as valuable as the pass-catching back with receiver-like skills on the perimeter. That's why I should've paid closer attention to the number of receptions Kamara and Hunt tallied as collegians. Each guy finished with at least 40 receptions during his final collegiate season. Thus, both were already established playmakers in the passing game when they entered the league. Those skills should've earned them bonus points on their final grades, which would've bumped up their round value on draft day. With the next generation of running backs cultivating their receiving skills on the 7-on-7 circuit as high schoolers, scouts will need to adjust their grading scales to properly value running backs with games that are built for the pass-centric NFL.