NFL: No evidence to support claim of McClain spitting incident

Published: Nov 10, 2010 at 05:15 AM

The NFL will not issue any fines in the alleged spitting incident between Miami Dolphins linebacker Channing Crowder and Baltimore Ravens fullback Le'Ron McClain, according to NFL Network insider Jason La Canfora.

Crowder told reporters following Sunday's 26-10 loss at Baltimore that McClain spat in his face during an argument on the field.

McClain denied spitting intentionally, and Ravens coach John Harbaugh has absolved his player of any wrongdoing. But a video replay from WFOR-TV in Miami appeared to confirm the incident, which Dolphins coach Tony Sparano said he has verified.

"I have enough evidence," Sparano said. "It's upsetting to me."

Director of football operations Merton Hanks was not as convinced as Sparano. After reviewing both the video and reports from the on-field officials, including referee John Parry who was in the immediate vicinity of the two players, Hanks determined there is no conclusive video evidence to support discipline in the matter.

Crowder is widely considered one of the league's foremost trash-talkers, so it was no surprise to see him and McClain facemask to facemask trading taunts during a timeout, with an official trying to separate them.

The video shows the conversation ending when McClain rears his head back before thrusting it forward.

"That's just me talking," McClain said. "You can't see spit coming out of my mouth or anything."

Crowder then waves his left hand in front of his face, as if trying to intercept the spittle, before the players are separated.

Harbaugh found McClain innocent.

"I talked to Le'Ron," Harbaugh said. "I've seen the videotape of it. It didn't happen. I don't believe for one second it happened."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Raiders CB Nate Hobbs guilty of Vegas traffic charge, not DUI

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs pleaded guilty Wednesday to a reduced traffic charge stemming from his arrest early this month on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol.
news

Jimmy Garoppolo hopeful 49ers fans make their presence felt at SoFi Stadium vs. Rams again

San Francisco 49ers fans made their presence felt in Week 18 at SoFi Stadium, and Jimmy Garoppolo hopes the same scene plays out this Sunday in the NFC Championship Game against the Rams.
news

Championship Sunday mismatches: One potential advantage for Bengals, Chiefs, 49ers, Rams

Can Travis Kelce give the Chiefs a leg up over the Bengals in the AFC title game? Cynthia Frelund identifies one potential mismatch favoring each team heading into Championship Sunday.
news

Don't forget about Joe! Burrow's right there with Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen in AFC QB battle royal

In the wake of an all-time duel, Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen are being heralded as the future of football. But Gregg Rosenthal says another rising star is right there in the AFC quarterbacking battle royal.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW