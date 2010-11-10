NFL: No evidence to support claim of McClain spitting incident

The NFL will not issue any fines in the alleged spitting incident between Miami Dolphins linebacker Channing Crowder and Baltimore Ravens fullback Le'Ron McClain, according to NFL Network insider Jason La Canfora.
Crowder told reporters following Sunday's 26-10 loss at Baltimore that McClain spat in his face during an argument on the field.
McClain denied spitting intentionally, and Ravens coach John Harbaugh has absolved his player of any wrongdoing. But a video replay from WFOR-TV in Miami appeared to confirm the incident, which Dolphins coach Tony Sparano said he has verified.
"I have enough evidence," Sparano said. "It's upsetting to me."
Director of football operations Merton Hanks was not as convinced as Sparano. After reviewing both the video and reports from the on-field officials, including referee John Parry who was in the immediate vicinity of the two players, Hanks determined there is no conclusive video evidence to support discipline in the matter.
Crowder is widely considered one of the league's foremost trash-talkers, so it was no surprise to see him and McClain facemask to facemask trading taunts during a timeout, with an official trying to separate them.
The video shows the conversation ending when McClain rears his head back before thrusting it forward.
"That's just me talking," McClain said. "You can't see spit coming out of my mouth or anything."
Crowder then waves his left hand in front of his face, as if trying to intercept the spittle, before the players are separated.
Harbaugh found McClain innocent.
"I talked to Le'Ron," Harbaugh said. "I've seen the videotape of it. It didn't happen. I don't believe for one second it happened."
The Associated Press contributed to this report.