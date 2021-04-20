Analysis

NFL, NFLPA release results of annual helmet testing: Three previously approved models now prohibited

Published: Apr 20, 2021 at 02:41 PM
Headshot_Author_Judy_Battista_1400x1000
Judy Battista

NFL.com Columnist

The NFL and the NFL Players Association released results of their annual helmet testing -- and for the second consecutive year, more than 99 percent of players wore helmets that are considered "top performing."

This year, 41 helmet models were tested, including three models which ranked in the top 10 overall. Included in the top three helmets overall is a new position-specific helmet -- the VICIS Zero2-R Trench -- designed for offensive and defensive linemen. That helmet features bumpers on the front and upper side of the helmet, where sensors have indicated the most impact takes place for linemen. Position-specific helmets are considered the next frontier in helmet technology, although it is too early to know how quickly players will embrace them.

The advent of new and better-performing helmets also has pushed other helmets down the rankings. Three helmets that were previously approved for use are now listed as prohibited, which brings the total of prohibited helmets to 16. No player is allowed to wear a helmet that is listed as prohibited.

ProhibitedHelmets

Six helmets that were previously ranked in the top group were pushed down to the "not recommended" category this year. All of the helmets that fall into the "not recommended" category (the yellow section in Twitter embed at the top of this file) this year were introduced only a few years ago as top-performing helmets, another indication of the quick pace of innovation in helmets. Eighteen percent of players at the end of last season were wearing helmets that are now placed in the "not recommended" or "prohibited" categories in the new rankings. League and union officials expect that percentage to drop significantly as players move to newer, safer models of helmets before the season kicks off.

All current NFL players wear helmets that were tested in this study. Eleven approved -- but older -- helmets that have been worn by less than one percent of players for the past two seasons were moved to a list of "legacy helmets," and they are still allowed for use.

LegacyList

This is the seventh year in which helmet tests were performed and the focus on improving helmet technology and reducing concussions has led to players swiftly switching to safer helmets. At the end of the 2018 season, 74 percent of players were wearing top-performing helmets -- that was a 50 percent increase from the year before. In 2019, the NFL prohibited the wearing of helmets that tested so poorly they were listed as prohibited, even if players had worn those helmets in the past. The league and union said that their data has indicated that helmets with a higher rating correlate to a lower concussion rate for players wearing them and prohibited helmets correlate for higher odds of concussion than those wearing non-prohibited models.

The NFL is currently hosting a helmet challenge, with submissions due in July, to spur the development of a helmet that significantly outperforms even the best helmets currently in use. A $1 million prize will be awarded to a helmet design that improves on the score given to the top current helmets by more than 15 percent. That would represent an improvement about five times greater than what is typically seen in helmet technology over a single year.

Follow Judy Battista on Twitter.

Related Content

news

Camps providing street free agents a chance to show their stuff

Jim Trotter talks to players chasing an NFL dream -- like linebacker Brandon Marshall, who's attempting to mount a comeback -- about a new avenue for street free agents to show off their skills for prospective employers.
news

NFL draft: Ranking every quarterback class since 2000

This millennium has now seen 21 QB draft classes enter the NFL. How do they stack up against each other? Where does the 2020 class debut? Marc Sessler ranks them all!
news

2021 NFL Draft: Ranking the running backs, from No. 1 to 30

Maurice Jones-Drew takes a look at this year's running back class, ranking the top 30 prospects at the position. Plus, he evaluates the play of four fullbacks.
news

Alex Smith would NOT be denied: Fighting spirit defined quarterback's 16-year NFL career

Sheer numbers never will be a sufficient resource for evaluating the cumulative impact of retiring QB Alex Smith. Jeffri Chadiha says the three-time Pro Bowler lifted three franchises -- and inspired NFL fans across the nation -- through the power of perseverance.
news

Gil Brandt's Hot 100, 2.0: Top prospects in 2021 NFL Draft class

With the 2021 NFL Draft fast approaching, Gil Brandt revisits his list of top prospects with version 2.0 of the Hot 100. How high did the WR trio of Ja'Marr Chase, Jaylen Waddle and DeVonta Smith climb?
news

NFC Roster Reset: Conference hierarchy heading into 2021 NFL Draft

After three months of firings and hirings, cuts and signings, Marc Sessler breaks down the NFC hierarchy heading into the 2021 NFL Draft. Did anyone gain ground on the Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers? Which teams are a work in progress?
news

General Manager Power Rankings: NFL draft edition!

With the 2021 NFL Draft right around the corner, Gregg Rosenthal ranks the general managers by their drafting prowess. Who has the savviest scouting eye? Which guys needs to re-evaluate their process? Check out the full pecking order!
news

NFC South roster reset: Bucs in driver's seat as foes encounter major change

How will the Panthers fare with Sam Darnold under center? What will the post-Drew Brees era look like in New Orleans? Michael Baca provides the biggest offseason addition, most impactful loss and top draft priority for each NFC South team.
news

2021 NFL Draft: Best team fits for top quarterbacks? Five analytics-based pairings

The 2021 NFL Draft is highlighted by a series of enticing -- and functionally different -- quarterbacks. What is each top prospect's best team fit? Cynthia Frelund crunches the numbers and provides five ideal analytics-based pairings.
news

Colts' initiative aims to help end stigma around mental health issues

Darius Leonard says he had to learn "it's OK to not be OK." The Colts linebacker and members of the Irsay family talk to Judy Battista about the team's campaign to end the stigma around mental health issues. 
news

NFC West roster reset: NFL's most competitive division heats up

How much will Matthew Stafford elevate the Rams? Will the Seahawks rebound from a rocky offseason? Adam Maya provides the biggest offseason addition, most impactful loss and top draft priority for each NFC West team.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW