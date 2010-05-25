NFL, NFLPA partner with MADD on initiative to prevent drunk driving

» The NFL and NFL Players Association also will help promote MADD's "Campaign to Eliminate Drunk Driving." NFL clubs and players will participate in "WALK LIKE MADD" community fund-raising events, and be featured in PSAs and other messages. Clubs will air PSAs on game day in stadiums and include messages in printed game day programs to promote responsible alcohol consumption and the dangers of driving while impaired. The clubs also will promote "WALK LIKE MADD" and other community events on game day and in their club programming.