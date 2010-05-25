NFL, NFLPA partner with MADD on initiative to prevent drunk driving

Published: May 25, 2010 at 07:32 AM

The NFL and NFL Players Association will partner with Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) on programs designed to prevent drunk driving.

The announcement was made in Dallas at the NFL Spring Meeting by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, NFL Vice President of Labor Policy and Player Development Aldolpho Birch, and MADD's incoming CEO Kimberly Earle. The NFL and MADD will work together on player and employee programs, game day initiatives, and community relations and awareness programs to promote MADD's "Campaign to Eliminate Drunk Driving."

Among the programs:

» MADD will serve in an advisory role to the NFL in its initiatives to promote responsible behavior and prevent drunk driving. MADD representatives will attend and talk to incoming NFL players at next month's NFL Rookie Symposium. One of MADD's victim impact speakers, who lost a family member to a drunk driver, will address the rookies and discuss how drunk driving affected her family. NFL and MADD will also explore having players and personnel participate in "ride-alongs" with law enforcement to witness first-hand the effects of drunk driving.

» MADD and the NFL will pilot game day programs this season at stadiums in Buffalo and Oakland. MADD will develop ways to support its campaign to prevent drunk driving. Elements will include distribution of MADD brochures at stadiums, enhanced designated driver programs, and point-of-sale messaging at concession stands.

» The NFL and NFL Players Association also will help promote MADD's "Campaign to Eliminate Drunk Driving." NFL clubs and players will participate in "WALK LIKE MADD" community fund-raising events, and be featured in PSAs and other messages. Clubs will air PSAs on game day in stadiums and include messages in printed game day programs to promote responsible alcohol consumption and the dangers of driving while impaired. The clubs also will promote "WALK LIKE MADD" and other community events on game day and in their club programming.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

VIDEO: A Super Bowl LVI Edition of NFL Presents: COVID Lessons and Outlook

NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills moderated a webinar to discuss key decisions the NFL made during the 2021 season, what the league has learned about COVID, and what the future of the pandemic may look like for 2022 and beyond.

news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Friday, April 8

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday that the Miami Dolphins are hosting free-agent LB Reuben Foster for a workout. Miami also announced the signing of punter Thomas Morstead.

news

Five most difficult 2022 NFL Draft prospects to evaluate; three quarterbacks in make-or-break year

In this edition of the Scout's Notebook, Bucky Brooks identifies the five most difficult prospects to evaluate in the 2022 NFL Draft. Plus, three quarterbacks heading into a make-or-break season and a look at what's causing the receiver market to explode.

news

Four-round 2022 NFL mock draft 2.0: Skylar Thompson only QB selected in Round 4

In Chad Reuter's second crack at a four-round mock of the 2022 NFL Draft, he has Kansas State's Skylar Thompson as the seventh QB taken overall and the only one off the board in Round 4.

Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW