NFL, NFLPA keep working to finalize rookie salary pool

Published: Apr 25, 2012 at 02:17 PM

The NFL and the NFL Players Association worked on finalizing the numbers for the 2012 rookie pool Wednesday night but could not come to a resolution, according to a source involved in the process.

The two sides expect to get back to work on it Thursday morning.

Finalizing the rookie pool would clear the way for quarterback Andrew Luck and the Indianapolis Colts to begin negotiating terms of the future No. 1 pick's first contract.

Colts general manager Ryan Grigson confirmed Tuesday that the team will be selecting Luck at the 2012 NFL Draft.

New Colts coach Chuck Pagano said Tuesday that everyone is eager to have the Luck era finally begin.

"He's champing at the bit," Pagano said. "We're champing at the bit. (Offensive coordinator) Bruce (Arians) and (quarterbacks coach) Clyde (Christensen) and everyone on offense is champing at the bit to get him here and get him going."

