NFL, NFLPA COVID-19 test results -- Oct. 25-31

Published: Nov 04, 2020 at 03:41 PM

The National Football League and NFL Players Association today announced the COVID-19 monitoring testing results for October 25 -- October 31.

During this period, players and Tier 1 and 2 personnel were tested daily. Tier 3 individuals were tested weekly. Individuals who test positive for COVID-19 follow the joint NFL-NFLPA Treatment Protocol. They are immediately isolated, not permitted access club facilities, or have direct contact with players or personnel. Club medical staff are in regular communication with individuals who test positive to monitor symptoms.

Monitoring Testing results for October 25 -- October 31:  

  • 42,916 tests were administered to a total of 7,884 players and team personnel.
  • 16,814 tests were administered to 2,511 players; 26,102 tests were administered to 5,373 personnel.
  • There were eight new confirmed positive tests among players and 17 new confirmed positives among other personnel. 

Total test results for the entire Monitoring Testing period to-date, Aug 1 – Oct 31:

  • During Monitoring Testing from Aug. 1 -- Oct. 31, 63 players and 99 other personnel were confirmed positive cases.
  • More than 550,000 tests were administered to players and personnel during the Aug. 1 -- Oct. 31 period.

