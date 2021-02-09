NFL, NFLPA COVID-19 monitoring testing results Jan. 31-Feb. 6

Published: Feb 09, 2021 at 01:06 PM

The National Football League and NFL Players Association today announced the COVID-19 monitoring testing results for January 31 -- February 6.

Individuals who test positive for COVID-19 follow the joint NFL-NFLPA Treatment Protocol. They are immediately isolated, not permitted to access club facilities, or to have direct contact with players or personnel. Club medical staff are in regular communication with individuals who test positive to monitor symptoms.

Monitoring Testing results for Jan. 31 -- Feb. 6:

  • 2,459 tests were administered to a total of 478 players and team personnel.
  • 890 tests were administered to 149 players; 1,569 tests were administered to 329 personnel.
  • There were 0 new confirmed positive tests among players and 1 new confirmed positive among other personnel. 

 Total test results for the entire Monitoring Testing period to-date, Aug. 1 -- Feb. 6:

  • During Monitoring Testing from Aug 1 -- Feb 6, 262 players and 464 other personnel were confirmed positive cases.
  • Approximately 959,860 tests were administered to players and personnel during the Aug 1 – Feb 6 period.

