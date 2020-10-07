NFL, NFLPA COVID-19 monitoring testing results from Sept. 20 to Oct. 3

The National Football League and NFL Players Association today announced the COVID-19 monitoring testing results for September 20-October 3.

During this period, players and Tier 1 and 2 personnel were tested daily. Tier 3 individuals were tested weekly. Individuals who test positive for COVID-19 follow the joint NFL-NFLPA Treatment Protocol. They are immediately isolated and not permitted access to club facilities or have direct contact with players or personnel. Club medical staff are in regular communication with individuals who test positive to monitor symptoms.

For any club experiencing an outbreak or anyone who had exposure to a club with an active outbreak, supplemental intensive protocols are mandatory for clubs to implement at their facilities. NFL chief medical officer Dr. Allen Sills, in consultation with medical experts, will determine when a club must follow the Post Exposure COVID Procedures, as well as when they are relieved of these additional steps.

Monitoring Testing results for September 20 - September 26:

36,666 tests were administered to a total of 7,778 players and team personnel.

14,223 tests were administered to 2,470 players; 22,443 tests were administered to 5,308 personnel.

There were two confirmed positive tests among players and four new confirmed positives among other personnel.

Monitoring Testing results for September 27 - October 3:

37,002 tests were administered to a total of 7,981 players and team personnel.

14,254 tests were administered to 2,480 players; 22,748 tests were administered to 5,501 personnel.

There were 11 confirmed positive tests among players and 15 new confirmed positives among other personnel.

Total test results for the entire Monitoring Testing period to-date, Aug 1 - Oct 3:

During Monitoring Testing from Aug 1 - Oct 3, 31 players and 53 other personnel were confirmed positive cases.

More than 370,000 tests were administered to players and personnel during the Aug 1 - Oct 3 period.

"In the nine weeks since the beginning of training camp, we have had a number of isolated, new positive cases of COVID among players and other personnel across nearly two-thirds of NFL clubs and one outbreak among the Tennessee Titans," said Dr. Allen Sills, NFL chief medical officer. "We have said all along that we expect positive cases. As long as the virus is endemic in our communities, we will see new cases among our teams. Risk mitigation, not elimination, is the key. Our protocols are designed to quickly identify new cases, get individuals the care they need, and prevent further spread of the virus. It is critically important that we do not grow complacent in our rigorous application of measures proven to be impactful: always wearing face coverings, maintaining physical distancing and practicing healthy hand hygiene. This 2020 season, our common opponent is COVID -- it's all of us together versus the virus."