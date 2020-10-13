NFL News | Latest NFL Football News | NFL.com

NFL, NFLPA COVID-19 monitoring testing results from Oct. 4 to Oct. 10

Published: Oct 13, 2020 at 01:08 PM

The National Football League and NFL Players Association today announced the COVID-19 monitoring testing results for October 4 - October 10.

During this period, players and Tier 1 and 2 personnel were tested daily. Tier 3 individuals were teste­d weekly. Individuals who test positive for COVID-19 follow the joint NFL-NFLPA Treatment Protocol. They are immediately isolated, not permitted access club facilities, or have direct contact with players or personnel. Club medical staff are in re­­gular communication with individuals who test positive to monitor symptoms.

Monitoring Testing results for October 4 – October 10:  

  • 37,912 tests were administered to a total of 7,820 players and team personnel.
  • 14,713 tests were administered to 2,456 players; 23,199 tests were administered to 5,364 personnel.
  • There were eight new confirmed positive tests among players and seven new confirmed positives among other personnel. 

Total test results for the entire Monitoring Testing period to-date, Aug. 1 – Oct. 10:

  • During Monitoring Testing from Aug. 1 – Oct. 10, 39 players and 60 other personnel were confirmed positive cases.
  • More than 400,000 tests were administered to players and personnel during the Aug. 1 – Oct. 10 period.

