NFL, NFLPA COVID-19 monitoring testing results from Oct. 18 to Oct. 24

Published: Oct 27, 2020 at 01:13 PM

The National Football League and NFL Players Association today announced the COVID-19 monitoring testing results for October 18 – October 24.

During this period, players and Tier 1 and 2 personnel were tested daily. Tier 3 individuals were tested weekly. Individuals who test positive for COVID-19 follow the joint NFL-NFLPA Treatment Protocol. They are immediately isolated, not permitted access club facilities, or have direct contact with players or personnel. Club medical staff are in regular communication with individuals who test positive to monitor symptoms.

Monitoring Testing results for October 18 – October 24:  

  • 42,687 tests were administered to a total of 7,817 players and team personnel.
  • 16,799 tests were administered to 2,491 players; 25,888 tests were administered to 5,326 personnel.
  • There were eight new confirmed positive tests among players and 11 new confirmed positives among other personnel. 

Total test results for the entire Monitoring Testing period to-date, Aug 1 – Oct 24:

  • During Monitoring Testing from Aug 1 – Oct 24, 55 players and 82 other personnel were confirmed positive cases.
  • More than 500,000 tests were administered to players and personnel during the Aug 1 – Oct 24 period.

