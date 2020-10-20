NFL, NFLPA COVID-19 monitoring testing results from Oct. 11 to Oct. 17

Published: Oct 20, 2020 at 01:10 PM

The National Football League and NFL Players Association today announced the COVID-19 monitoring testing results for October 11 – October 17.

During this period, players and Tier 1 and 2 personnel were tested daily. Tier 3 individuals were tested weekly. Individuals who test positive for COVID-19 follow the joint NFL-NFLPA Treatment Protocol. They are immediately isolated, not permitted access club facilities, or have direct contact with players or personnel. Club medical staff are in regular communication with individuals who test positive to monitor symptoms.

Monitoring Testing results for October 11 – October 17:  

  • 38,880 tests were administered to a total of 7,799 players and team personnel.
  • 15,167 tests were administered to 2,459 players; 23,713 tests were administered to 5,340 personnel.
  • There were eight new confirmed positive tests among players and 11 new confirmed positives among other personnel. 

Total test results for the entire Monitoring Testing period to-date, Aug 1 – Oct 17:

  • During Monitoring Testing from Aug 1 – Oct 17, 47 players and 71 other personnel were confirmed positive cases.
  • More than 450,000 tests were administered to players and personnel during the Aug 1 – Oct 17 period.

Related Content

news

NFL Hot or Not: Steelers son Browns; Dallas donezo?

Week 6 delivered lessons across the NFL. Marc Sessler spotlights what's hot (statement performances from the Steelers and Buccaneers) and what's not (shameful showings by the Vikings and Cowboys).
news

Jerry Jones points to personnel limitations, not staff after Cowboys' blowout loss 

Jerry Jones is trying to keep pressure off his still-new coaching staff and turning to the rigidity of roster construction for an explanation for why the Cowboys are 2-4.
news

NFL overreactions, Week 6: The Patriots are in trouble!

Brandon Mendoza dives into five overreactions from Week 6, including a major sign of distress for the Patriots and a Titans offense that is gaining steam.
news

Tuesday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 7

Giants WR Sterling Shepard﻿ is practicing Tuesday, and the hope is he'll play Thursday against the Eagles, Mike Garafolo reports. Here's other news, injuries and transactions we're tracking on Tuesday.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL