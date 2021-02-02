NFL, NFLPA COVID-19 monitoring testing results from Jan. 24 to Jan. 30

The National Football League and NFL Players Association today announced the COVID-19 monitoring testing results for January 24 - January 30.
Individuals who test positive for COVID-19 follow the joint NFL-NFLPA Treatment Protocol. They are immediately isolated, not permitted to access club facilities, or to have direct contact with players or personnel. Club medical staff are in regular communication with individuals who test positive to monitor symptoms.
Monitoring Testing results for January 24 - January 30:
- 2,567 tests were administered to a total of 430 players and team personnel.
- 1,039 tests were administered to 152 players; 1,528 tests were administered to 278 personnel.
- There were 0 new confirmed positive tests among players and 1new confirmed positive among other personnel.
Total test results for the entire Monitoring Testing period to-date, Aug 1 - Jan 30:
- During Monitoring Testing from Aug 1 - Jan 30, 262 players and 463 other personnel were confirmed positive cases.
- Approximately 957,400 tests were administered to players and personnel during the Aug 1 - Jan 30 period.