NFL, NFLPA COVID-19 monitoring testing results from Jan. 17 to Jan. 23

Published: Jan 26, 2021 at 01:06 PM

The National Football League and NFL Players Association today announced the COVID-19 monitoring testing results for January 17 - January 23.

Individuals who test positive for COVID-19 follow the joint NFL-NFLPA Treatment Protocol. They are immediately isolated, not permitted to access club facilities, or to have direct contact with players or personnel. Club medical staff are in regular communication with individuals who test positive to monitor symptoms.

Monitoring Testing results for January 17 - January 23:

  • 5,278 tests were administered to a total of 844 players and team personnel.
  • 2,126 tests were administered to 313 players; 3,152 tests were administered to 531 personnel.
  • There were 0 new confirmed positive tests among players and 2 new confirmed positives among other personnel. 

 Total test results for the entire Monitoring Testing period to-date, Aug 1 - Jan 23:

  • During Monitoring Testing from Aug 1 - Jan 23, 262 players and 462 other personnel were confirmed positive cases.
  • Approximately 954,830 tests were administered to players and personnel during the Aug 1 – Jan 23 period.

Related Content

news

NFL Fantasy Podcast: 2020 Exit Interviews, Part 7 (aka Four Piece)

Marcas Grant, Michael F. Florio and Kimmi Chex are back for a new edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast! In this episode, the hosts continue conducting "exit interviews" with teams that, if not for trades, would be making selections in the 25-28 positions of the 2021 NFL Draft.
news

Tuesday's injury and roster news: 49ers QB Nick Mullens avoids Tommy John surgery

The San Francisco 49ers received good news as quarterback Nick Mullens underwent successful elbow surgery and did not require Tommy John surgery. Mullens is expected to be back by training camp. 
news

Rams GM Snead: 'Jared Goff is a Ram in this moment'

Sean McVay was quick to acknowledge the Rams would be undergoing serious evaluation at all positions, including QB, after a playoff loss to the Packers. GM Les Snead was similarly vague in responding to the latest inquiries about ﻿Jared Goff﻿.
news

Finalists Announced for NFL's Sixth Annual "1st and Future" Pitch Competition Powered by AWS

Pitch competition with $150,000 in awards to air during Super Bowl LV Week on Tuesday, February 2, at 8:00 p.m. EST on NFL Network
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW