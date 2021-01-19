NFL, NFLPA COVID-19 monitoring testing results from Jan. 10 to Jan. 16

Published: Jan 19, 2021 at 01:15 PM

The National Football League and NFL Players Association today announced the COVID-19 monitoring testing results for January 10 – January 16. 

Individuals who test positive for COVID-19 follow the joint NFL-NFLPA Treatment Protocol. They are immediately isolated, not permitted to access club facilities, or to have direct contact with players or personnel. Club medical staff are in regular communication with individuals who test positive to monitor symptoms.

Monitoring Testing results for January 10– January 16:

  • 9,873 tests were administered to a total of 1,606 players and team personnel.
  • 3,888 tests were administered to 590 players; 5,985 tests were administered to 1,016 personnel.
  • There were 3 new confirmed positive tests among players and 6 new confirmed positives among other personnel. 

Total test results for the entire Monitoring Testing period to-date, Aug 1 – Jan 16:

  • During Monitoring Testing from Aug 1 – Jan 16, 262 players and 460 other personnel were confirmed positive cases.
  • Approximately 949,550 tests were administered to players and personnel during the Aug 1 – Jan 16 period.

Related Content

news

All charges against Bengals CB ﻿Mackensie Alexander﻿ dismissed from August arrest

All charges against Bengals CB ﻿Mackensie Alexander﻿ stemming from an August arrest for battery after his father went missing have been dismissed, Tom Pelissero reports.
news

2021 NFL turnaround candidates: Don't sleep on Cowboys, Jets

Washington and Cleveland just turned putrid seasons from 2019 into playoff journeys in 2020. Which NFL teams could follow suit in the 2021 campaign? Marc Sessler spotlights four particular franchises.
news

Eric Church, Jazmine Sullivan to sing national anthem at Super Bowl LV; H.E.R. to sing America the Beautiful

GRAMMY-nominated artists Eric Church and Jazmine Sullivan are set to pair up for the first time to sing the National Anthem as part of Super Bowl LV pregame festivities at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay on Sunday, February 7 and the NFL announced today. 
news

Eric Church, Jazmine Sullivan to sing national anthem at Super Bowl LV

Grammy Award-nominated artists Jazmine Sullivan and Eric Church will perform the national anthem ahead of Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on Feb. 7, while H.E.R. will sing "America the Beautiful."
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW