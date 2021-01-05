NFL, NFLPA COVID-19 monitoring testing results from Dec. 27 to Jan. 2

Published: Jan 05, 2021 at 01:47 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

nfl.com

The National Football League and NFL Players Association today announced the COVID-19 monitoring testing results for December 27 – January 2. ​

Individuals who test positive for COVID-19 follow the joint NFL-NFLPA Treatment Protocol. They are immediately isolated, not permitted to access club facilities, or to have direct contact with players or personnel. Club medical staff are in regular communication with individuals who test positive to monitor symptoms.

Monitoring Testing results for December 27 – January 2:

  • 40,709 tests were administered to a total of 6,702 players and team personnel.
  • 16,088 tests were administered to 2,356 players; 24,621 tests were administered to 4,346 personnel.
  • There were 34 new confirmed positive tests among players and 36 new confirmed positives among other personnel. 

Total test results for the entire Monitoring Testing period to-date, Aug 1 – Jan 2:

  • During Monitoring Testing from Aug 1 – Jan 2, 256 players and 432 other personnel were confirmed positive cases.
  • Approximately 922,220 tests were administered to players and personnel during the Aug 1 – Jan 2 period.

