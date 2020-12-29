NFL, NFLPA COVID-19 monitoring testing results from Dec. 20 to Dec. 26

Published: Dec 29, 2020 at 01:13 PM

The National Football League and NFL Players Association today announced the COVID-19 monitoring testing results for December 20 – December 26.

Individuals who test positive for COVID-19 follow the joint NFL-NFLPA Treatment Protocol. They are immediately isolated, not permitted to access club facilities, or to have direct contact with players or personnel. Club medical staff are in regular communication with individuals who test positive to monitor symptoms.

Monitoring Testing results for December 20 – December 26.:

  • 41,047 tests were administered to a total of 6,785 players and team personnel.
  • 16,180 tests were administered to 2,364 players; 24,867 tests were administered to 4,421 personnel.
  • There were 21 new confirmed positive tests among players and 37 new confirmed positives among other personnel. 

Total test results for the entire Monitoring Testing period to-date, Aug 1 – Dec 26:

  • During Monitoring Testing from Aug 1 – Dec 26, 222 players and 396 other personnel were confirmed positive cases.
  • Approximately 881,510 tests were administered to players and personnel during the Aug 1 – Dec 26 period.

