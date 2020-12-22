NFL, NFLPA COVID-19 monitoring testing results from Dec. 13 to Dec. 19

The National Football League and NFL Players Association today announced the COVID-19 monitoring testing results for December 13 - December 19.
Individuals who test positive for COVID-19 follow the joint NFL-NFLPA Treatment Protocol. They are immediately isolated, not permitted access club facilities, or have direct contact with players or personnel. Club medical staff are in regular communication with individuals who test positive to monitor symptoms.
Monitoring Testing results for December 13 - December 19.:
- 41,501 tests were administered to a total of 6,927 players and team personnel.
- 16,222 tests were administered to 2,391 players; 25,279 tests were administered to 4,536 personnel.
- There were 14 new confirmed positive tests among players and 31 new confirmed positives among other personnel.
Total test results for the entire Monitoring Testing period to-date, Aug 1 - Dec 19:
- During Monitoring Testing from Aug 1 - Dec 19, 201 players and 359 other personnel were confirmed positive cases.
- Approximately 840,460 tests were administered to players and personnel during the Aug 1 - Dec 19 period.