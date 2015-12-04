NFL, NFLPA conducting player health and safety survey

"In support of our shared commitment to player health and safety, the NFL and NFL Players Association jointly retained a third-party company to design and administer to all NFL players a survey asking their opinions and experiences on a wide range of health and safety-related topics. Each response will be maintained in the strictest confidence, and the overall results will remain confidential. The parties will use the results to identify areas that are working well and those in need of improvement. Where appropriate selected data may be shared with the teams' medical staffs. This exercise is required by the parties' 2011 collective bargaining agreement."