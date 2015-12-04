NFL, NFLPA conducting player health and safety survey

The NFL and the NFL Players Association are trying to improve upon player safety -- and they are now taking direct suggestions.
The NFLPA and the league issued a joint-statement on the matter Friday.
"In support of our shared commitment to player health and safety, the NFL and NFL Players Association jointly retained a third-party company to design and administer to all NFL players a survey asking their opinions and experiences on a wide range of health and safety-related topics. Each response will be maintained in the strictest confidence, and the overall results will remain confidential. The parties will use the results to identify areas that are working well and those in need of improvement. Where appropriate selected data may be shared with the teams' medical staffs. This exercise is required by the parties' 2011 collective bargaining agreement."
Per NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport, "The results will help identify what is working or what must be improved. It was pre-planned and does not relate to recent events."
This is the latest step made by the NFL and the players union to curb football's injury rate. In March 2015, the league passed five new safety rules, which included more protection for defenseless players, and protection for defensive players against certain types of chop blocks, among other developments.
Now, everyone will get a forum to be heard and considered.