NFL, NFLPA announce Behavioral Health Network for mental health assistance

The NFL and NFL Players Association on Wednesday announced a Behavioral Health Network will launch on Sept. 1 and will be designed to provide simplified and confidential access to mental health assistance.

The new network is an enhancement to the NFL Player Insurance Plan that expands access to confidential outpatient behavioral health support for current and former players and their eligible dependents.

The national network of behavioral health providers will be administered by Cigna Healthcare. It is designed to support the unique needs of current and former players and their families.

The national network will include every NFL market. Players will have access to personalized support that includes assistance with provider searches, appointment availability and benefit questions.

There will be no charge or coinsurance fee to the players for the outpatient services provided by the network. There is no limit to the number of visits.

“The goal of the Behavioral Health Network is to make it easier for players and their families to access clinical support,” said Dr. Nyaka NiiLampti, NFL vice president of wellness and clinical services, in a statement.

“Our priority is to remove barriers to care and ensure that members of the NFL community can quickly identify and connect with trusted mental health providers. By simplifying and streamlining the process to find high-quality mental health services, we hope this enhancement will improve delivery of care and support better wellness related outcomes.”

NFLPA director of player wellness Dr. Amber Cargill said “mental and emotional well-being” are priorities as well as protecting the physical health of players.

“Every player’s needs are different," Cargill said. "The Behavioral Health Network marks an important step in expanding access to trusted care for players and their families while continuing to build a culture where seeking support is encouraged.”