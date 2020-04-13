Around the NFL

NFL, NFLPA agree to virtual offseason program

Published: Apr 13, 2020 at 10:25 AM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

The NFL and its players' union has agreed on a blueprint for how they will conduct the offseason amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The NFL and NFLPA have reached an agreement on a voluntary offseason program set to start April 20, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported, per sources informed of the agreement. The virtual period of the program can begin next week, but no on-field work is allowed until all 32 club facilities can reopen.

Club facilities will only open in accordance with NFL protocols and federal, state and local rules and regulation, Pelissero added. Only if all 32 facilities can open will any of them open; otherwise, all will remain closed during the period.

The virtual period will consist of three consecutive weeks of classroom instruction, workouts and non-football educational programs using videoconferencing technology. An extra voluntary veteran camp will be available for new coaches, with the virtual period ending no later than May 15, per Pelissero.

Teams are permitted to send players workout equipment and monitoring devices -- e.g. kettlebells, resistance bands, Apple watches, etc. -- provided the cost for any individual player doesn't exceed $1,500, Pelissero added.

The plan, which was under discussion between the NFLPA and NFL management council for weeks, was approved Monday via vote.

"Both our Executive committee and Board of Player Reps have voted unanimously to approve a virtual offseason program up until the start of training camp," the NFLPA said in a statement. "We will be sending out all the details and setting up calls with players and agents for how this will work shortly."

If club facilities do not reopen during the offseason program, the window for which concludes June 26, there will be a secondary option for teams. Organizations can conduct a mandatory veteran minicamp on a virtual basis, with limits of two hours of classroom time and two hours of workout time, Pelissero reported.

The league's usual offseason schedule has been disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic, which forced all teams to close facilities and work remotely. The 2020 NFL Draft will be conducted entirely remotely as facilities remain closed in accordance with federal, state and local laws.

The agreed-upon plan provides the league's 32 member franchises with guidelines and a framework within which they can plan and conduct offseason programs as normal as possible amid widespread uncertainty during this unprecedented time.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

'No. 2 is not an option' for Jaguars QB Gardner Minshew

In some ways, Trevor Lawrence was predicted to be the Jaguars' QB1 since last season when he was still in college. But for Gardner Minshew, "No. 2 is not an option."
news

Joe Judge: Giants will make 'right decision' for Saquon Barkley's return

Updates aplenty throughout the offseason have offered little in terms of a timetable for Saquon Barkley﻿'s return from an ACL tear and Giants head coach Joe Judge stressed that caution is the preeminent factor when it comes to Barkley hitting the field running.
news

Aaron Rodgers, Packers close to agreement on reworked deal to bring him back for 2021 season

After a lengthy offseason standoff, ﻿Aaron Rodgers﻿ is nearly back with the Pack. Rodgers and Green Bay are in the final stages of a reworked deal to bring him back for the 2021 season
news

Longtime cheerleader director Tracy Sormanti will be first woman inducted into Patriots Hall of Fame

Longtime New England Patriots cheerleader director Tracy Sormanti has been selected for posthumous induction into the team Hall of Fame as a contributor, team owner Robert Kraft announced Monday. 
news

Washington agrees to terms with DL Jonathan Allen on four-year, $72M deal

Washington is locking up a key fixture of its front seven for the long haul. The Football Team agreed to terms with former first-round DL Jonathan Allen on a four-year, $72 million deal with a $30 million signing bonus.
news

Aaron Rodgers plans to play for Green Bay Packers in 2021 season

It appears Aaron Rodgers' long summer of frustration with the Packers will end back where it started: with Rodgers under center for the green and gold. Rodgers has indicated to people close to him that he does plan to play for the Packers this season.
news

Saints' home stadium rebranded as Caesars Superdome 

The New Orleans Saints' dome stadium is still super. It just has a new name. The Saints and Caesars Entertainment announced Monday the formation of a 20-year, exclusive naming-rights partnership that rebrands the downtown New Orleans facility as the Caesars Superdome.
news

Colts HC Frank Reich tests positive for COVID-19, quarantining ahead of training camp

The Indianapolis Colts will kick off training camp this week without their head coach. Colts coach Frank Reich tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently in quarantine away from the team facility.
news

Trai Turner determined to lead Steelers' remade offensive line into 'new era'

Trai Turner is playing for his third team in as many seasons. Take one look at the Steelers offensive line, and it's clear why he isn't approaching the situation like a newcomer.
news

Roundup: Saints signing veteran WR Chris Hogan with Michael Thomas placed on PUP list

With Michael Thomas on the mend for at least the next three months, New Orleans is on the lookout for help at the wide receiver position and is signing veteran Chris Hogan.
news

Rams QB Matthew Stafford: 'We're going to have a successful running game' despite Cam Akers' injury

The reverberations from Cam Akers﻿' torn Achilles in Los Angeles' locker room are still being felt. Matthew Stafford﻿, though, is most concerned with how Akers' season-ending injury affects the second-year back himself.
news

Houston Texans listening to offers for quarterback Deshaun Watson

The Houston Texans are now willing to listen to trade offers for star quarterback Deshaun Watson. The price is high for a player of his caliber, and should be. It'd likely take at least three first-round picks and more.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW