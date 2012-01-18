NFL, NFL Players plan community events at Pro Bowl

Events include third annual 'NFL PLAY 60 Community Blitz'
In celebration of the 2012 Pro Bowl, the NFL will host a series of community events throughout Oahu in the days leading up to the game. From tree plantings to the third annual "NFL PLAY 60 Community Blitz," the events will enable the NFL and its players to give back to the Oahu community and thank them for sharing the spirit of Aloha.
During the Blitz, launched in partnership with NFL Players and P&G, Pro Bowl players, NFL representatives and local volunteers will take part in four service projects across Oahu on Thursday, January 26 and one on Friday, Jan. 27. The projects are designed to help local children stay healthy and active as part of NFL PLAY 60, the league's campaign to fight childhood obesity, as well as to show support for our nation's military, with four events occurring on military bases around the Island.
During the Blitz, NFL Players, P&G representatives including The Ultimate P&G Super Parent, Joanne McShalley from Baltimore, and volunteers will work with non-profit KaBOOM! to build a playground at Ke Kula 'o Samuel M. Kamakau Laboratory Public Charter School's new campus. For the past 12 years, the school has been without a playground. Health and wellness is a major component at this K-12 family-based Hawaiian language immersion school. This outdoor play site will give students another opportunity to live healthy lifestyles through play and learning. At another Blitz site, Special Olympians will spend time with players and take part in a special NFL Punt, Pass & Kick competition at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam.
Three hundred and fifty students from military bases throughout the Island will participate in Play 60 Youth Football Festivals featuring football, cheerleading and fitness clinics led by NFL Players at Kaneohe Bay Marine Base and Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. The Blitz will also include a visit with Wounded Warriors and an NFL PLAY 60 equipment donation to Schofield Army Barracks, which will take place on Friday, Jan. 27.