NFL, NFL Players plan community events at Pro Bowl

During the Blitz, launched in partnership with NFL Players and P&G, Pro Bowl players, NFL representatives and local volunteers will take part in four service projects across Oahu on Thursday, January 26 and one on Friday, Jan. 27. The projects are designed to help local children stay healthy and active as part of NFL PLAY 60, the league's campaign to fight childhood obesity, as well as to show support for our nation's military, with four events occurring on military bases around the Island.