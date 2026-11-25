NFL news roundup: Chiefs RB Kenneth Walker III (groin) to miss Thanksgiving game vs. Bills
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INJURIES
- TE Dalton Kincaid (thumb/ankle; limited) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Chiefs.
- G O'Cyrus Torrence (ankle; limited) questionable
- DL T.J. Sanders (shoulder; limited) questionable
- LB Dorian Williams (calf; limited) questionable
- CB Christian Benford (groin; limited) questionable
INJURIES
- RB Roschon Johnson (ankle; DNP) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Lions.
- LB D'Marco Jackson (elbow; full) questionable
- DB Kyler Gordon (shoulder; DNP) out
- DB Elijah Hicks (concussion; DNP) out
- DB Tyrique Stevenson (groin; limited) questionable
SIGNINGS
- WR Daniel Sobkowicz (practice squad)
- DT Junior Tafuna (practice squad)
ROSTER CUTS
INJURIES
- RB Kenneth Walker III (groin) will not play in Thursday night's showdown with the Bills, his third consecutive game missed, the Chiefs announced. Walker returned to practice on Monday and Tuesday on a limited basis, but he was downgraded to a DNP on Wednesday.
- TE Noah Gray (rib; full) questionable
- OL Jaylon Moore (ankle; DNP) out
- DT Omarr Norman-Lott (knee; limited) out
- DL Peter Woods (neck; full) questionable
SIGNINGS
- Edge Max Llewellyn (practice squad)
- P Jack Browning signed to active roster from practice squad
INJURIES
- WR Omar Cooper Jr. (ankle/knee) is not expected to practice on Wednesday and is day to day, per head coach Aaron Glenn.
- NT T'Vondre Sweat (knee) designated to to return from injured reserve.
INJURIES
- RB Saquon Barkley (neck/illness) practiced in full on Wednesday and has no injury designation for Thursday's game against the Cowboys.
- OLB Arnold Ebiketie (oblique; DNP) out
- CB Jonathan Jones (ankle; DNP) out
INJURIES
INJURIES
- WR Jalen McMillan (knee) designated to return from injured reserve
- LB Christian Rozeboom (finger) designated to return from IR
SIGNINGS
- CB Brandon Johnson (practice squad)
ROSTER MOVES
- QB Cooper Rush (practice squad)