NFL News Roundup

NFL news roundup: Browns to start QB Deshaun Watson vs. Texans

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SIGNINGS

ROSTER CUTS

INJURIES

DEPTH CHART NEWS

  • QB Deshaun Watson will start Sunday against the Texans, the team announced Wednesday. Watson cleared concussion protocol before Cleveland's Week 9 game but was inactive as Shedeur Sanders got the start in the loss to New Orleans. As of Monday, coach Todd Monken had not committed to a Week 10 starter.

INJURIES

  • DE BJ Green II (elbow) designated to return from injured reserve

ROSTER CUTS

SIGNINGS

  • DL Keith Cooper signed to active roster from Panthers' practice squad

INJURIES

  • WR Omar Cooper Jr. will be limited in Wednesday's practice, coach Aaron Glenn told reporters.
  • WR Garrett Wilson (concussion) will be limited in Wednesday's practice, per Glenn.

SIGNINGS