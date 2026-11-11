NFL news roundup: Browns to start QB Deshaun Watson vs. Texans
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SIGNINGS
ROSTER CUTS
INJURIES
- OL Cameron Williams (ankle) activated off injured reserve
DEPTH CHART NEWS
- QB Deshaun Watson will start Sunday against the Texans, the team announced Wednesday. Watson cleared concussion protocol before Cleveland's Week 9 game but was inactive as Shedeur Sanders got the start in the loss to New Orleans. As of Monday, coach Todd Monken had not committed to a Week 10 starter.
INJURIES
- WR Omar Cooper Jr. will be limited in Wednesday's practice, coach Aaron Glenn told reporters.
- WR Garrett Wilson (concussion) will be limited in Wednesday's practice, per Glenn.