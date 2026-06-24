NFL news roundup: Ravens announce Kyle Youmans will be new play-by play announcer

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- NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order
OTHER NEWS
- Kyle Youmans was announced as Baltimore's new radio play-by-play announcer on Wednesday. Youmans succeeds Gerry Sandusky, who retired in April after 20 seasons as the "Voice of the Ravens."
SIGNINGS
- TE Brenton Strange agreed to terms with Jacksonville on a three-year extension worth up to $48 million, NFL Network Insiders Mike Garafolo and Tom Pelissero reported.