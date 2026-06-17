NFL news roundup: Jaguars make Ross Matiscik highest-paid long snapper in league

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INJURIES
- QB Trevor Siemian will not participate in this week's minicamp but will be ready for training camp, per head coach Kevin Stefanski.
- WR Drake London was held out of Tuesday's practice with a "little thing," Stefanski said. Stefanski added London could have practiced but was being cautious.
- S Xavier Watts was held out of Tuesday's practice as a precaution, Stefanski said.
INJURIES
- C Connor Lew is on track in his recovery from a torn ACL in Oct. 2025, but head coach Zac Tayor said he does not want to put a timeline on his return this summer. The Bengals selected Lew in the fourth round of April's draft.
MINICAMP NEWS
- The Bengals canceled the final two days of their minicamp.
SIGNINGS
- WR Tarik Black
- WR Lucky Jackson
- WR Tay Martin
INJURIES
- WR Kendrick Law placed on injured reserve.
SIGNINGS
- LS Ross Matiscik is signing a two-year extension worth $3.8 million in new money, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported. The deal makes the Jaguars veteran the NFL's new highest-paid long snapper. Matiscik, 29, is a two-time first-team All-Pro and three-time Pro Bowler. He's played in all but one regular-season game since joining Jacksonville in 2020.
SIGINIGS
ROSTER CUTS
- WR Damien Alford (waived/injured)
- DL Coziah Izzard
- K Mason Shipley
MINICAMP NEWS
- Tampa Bay canceled its final mandatory minicamp practice, previously scheduled for Thursday. The Bucs will wrap up minicamp on Wednesday.
INJURIES
- LB Oluwafemi Oladejo has sat out practice while an injury, per head coach Robert Saleh.