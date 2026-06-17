 Skip to main content
Advertising

News roundup

NFL news roundup: Jaguars make Ross Matiscik highest-paid long snapper in league

Published: Jun 17, 2026 at 11:12 AM
Author Image
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons

INJURIES

  • QB Trevor Siemian will not participate in this week's minicamp but will be ready for training camp, per head coach Kevin Stefanski.
  • WR Drake London was held out of Tuesday's practice with a "little thing," Stefanski said. Stefanski added London could have practiced but was being cautious.
  • S Xavier Watts was held out of Tuesday's practice as a precaution, Stefanski said.
Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals

INJURIES

  • C Connor Lew is on track in his recovery from a torn ACL in Oct. 2025, but head coach Zac Tayor said he does not want to put a timeline on his return this summer. The Bengals selected Lew in the fourth round of April's draft.


MINICAMP NEWS

  • The Bengals canceled the final two days of their minicamp.


Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions

SIGNINGS


INJURIES

Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars

SIGNINGS

  • LS Ross Matiscik is signing a two-year extension worth $3.8 million in new money, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported. The deal makes the Jaguars veteran the NFL's new highest-paid long snapper. Matiscik, 29, is a two-time first-team All-Pro and three-time Pro Bowler. He's played in all but one regular-season game since joining Jacksonville in 2020.
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints

SIGINIGS


ROSTER CUTS


Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers

MINICAMP NEWS

  • Tampa Bay canceled its final mandatory minicamp practice, previously scheduled for Thursday. The Bucs will wrap up minicamp on Wednesday.
Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans

INJURIES

  • LB Oluwafemi Oladejo has sat out practice while an injury, per head coach Robert Saleh.

Related Content

news

NFL news roundup: Falcons' Michael Penix not cleared for 11-on-11; Prescott limited at minicamp

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

NFL news roundup: Cowboys WR George Pickens reports for physical ahead of mandatory minicamp

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, June 12

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

NFL news roundup: Andy Reid expects Patrick Mahomes to be able to do 'some things' in Chiefs camp

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

NFL news roundup: Colts WR Alec Pierce targeting late training camp return after ankle surgery

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

NFL news roundup: Cowboys holding open QB2 competition between Joe Milton, Sam Howell

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

NFL news roundup: Giants LB Abdul Carter twisted his ankle at minicamp

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

NFL news roundup: Free-agent CB L'Jarius Sneed visiting Chiefs two years after trade

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

NFL news roundup: Saints RB Alvin Kamara present at organized team activities

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

NFL news roundup: Seahawks pass rusher Derick Hall agrees to three-year, $42 million extension

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

NFL news roundup: Giants sign veteran receivers Braxton Berrios, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Odell Beckham after tryouts

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.