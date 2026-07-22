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NFL news roundup: Bengals to induct James Brooks, Bob Trumpy into Ring of Honor in Week 8

Published: Jul 22, 2026 at 10:30 AM Updated: Jul 22, 2026 at 12:18 PM
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Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals

NEWS

  • QB Jacoby Brissett: There is no resolution yet to the contract standoff between Brissett and Arizona, as veterans are set to report to training camp Wednesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Brissett reported to mandatory minicamp but sat out voluntary offseason work as he sought a new contract that puts him in line with other starters.
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers

INJURIES

  • OT Ikem Ekwonu (knee) will be placed on the physically unable to perform list, general manager Dan Morgan said Wednesday. There is "definitely some optimism" that Ekwonu will play this season, Morgan said. Ekwonu suffered a ruptured patellar tendon in Carolina's wild-card loss in January.
  • DE Tershawn Wharton (neck) will be placed on the PUP list. Morgan says the DE has "no timeline" for his return, but is "optimistic" about Wharton returning during the season. Wharton underwent surgery in May.
  • DT Bobby Brown III (hamstring) will be placed on the non-football injury list, Morgan said.
  • CB Jaycee Horn (foot) is expected to come off the NFI list in "a matter of days," per Morgan.


ROSTER CUTS


DEPTH CHART NEWS

Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals

NEWS

  • The Bengals will induct former running back James Brooks and former tight end Bob Trumpy into the team's Ring of Honor during halftime of their Week 8 game against the Titans on Sunday, Nov. 1. Brooks played eight of his 12 NFL seasons in Cincinnati, racking up 9,459 yards from scrimmage and 64 total TDs. The RB made four Pro Bowls and was a part of the 1988 team that reached Super Bowl XXIII. Trumpy spent all 10 of his NFL seasons with the Bengals, reaching four Pro Bowls. An original Bengal, he was named first-team AFL All-Pro in 1969 after tallying a career-high 835 receiving yards and nine scores. Brooks and Trumpy will be the 13th and 14th members of the Bengals Ring of Honor.
Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders

SIGNINGS

  • CB Jermod McCoy plans to sign his rookie contract Wednesday, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported. McCoy was selected in the fourth round of the 2026 NFL Draft out of Tennessee. A first-round talent, McCoy fell to Day 3 after missing the entire 2025 season with an ACL injury suffered in January of that year.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NEWS

  • The Buccaneers announced they will wear their '76 white throwback uniforms in their Week 13 game against the Chargers.

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