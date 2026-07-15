NFL news roundup: QB Will Grier retires from NFL; free agent Ethan Pocic cleared for camp

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RETIREMENTS
- QB Will Grier was placed on the Panthers' reserve/retired list Wednesday after he told the team he had chosen to retire, Carolina announced. Grier, 31, re-joined the Panthers in the offseason, returning to the team that selected him out of West Virginia in the third round of the 2019 draft. The journeyman spent the entirety of the 2025 campaign in Dallas after previous stays with the Bengals, Patriots, Chargers and Eagles. Grier exits the NFL with two career starts, both for the Panthers. The North Carolina native completed 28 of 52 career attempts for 228 yards and four interceptions in those appearances.
CONTRACT NEWS
- WR George Pickens, as expected, did not come to an agreement on an extension with the team. The Cowboys applied the franchise tag to Pickens this offseason and stated they did not intend to a negotiate a long-term deal. Pickens subsequently signed his tag and has indicated he does not intend to hold out of a mandatory minicamp. Wednesday was the deadline for franchise-tagged played to work out long-term extensions, as Colts QB Daniel Jones, Jets RB Breece Hall and Falcons TE Kyle Pitts each did previously.
OTHER NEWS
- C Ethan Pocic, a free-agent center, was recently cleared to participate in training camp, eight months after tearing his Achilles tendon, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Wednesday. Pocic spent the last four seasons in Cleveland after being drafted by the Seahawks in 2017. He started all 57 games played for the Browns and hasn't played fewer than 13 games in a season since 2019.
SIGNINGS
- RB Alvin Kamara is finalizing a restructured contract to stay in New Orleans, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.